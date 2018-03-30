Casey Taylor, Jason Minkel to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Michael Taylor of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Casey Elizabeth Taylor, to Jason Richard Minkel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Alan Minkel of Atkins, Iowa.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Lee Cosper Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Taylor and the late Audrey Headden Taylor, all of Columbia. A graduate of the College of Charleston, she is employed with Richland School District Two as a middle school math teacher.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Fagenbaum of Sumner, Iowa, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Minkel of DeWitt, Iowa. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is employed with Richland School District Two as a high school PE teacher.
The couple plan a June wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Teaching together at a middle school in Richland School District Two. It took two years before we finally went on a first date.
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: We were attending a Lee Brice concert at Finley Park in downtown Columbia. On the walk out to the car, we stopped in an open field, where we could still hear the music playing. Jason stopped to slow dance and I knew I could spend the rest of my life going to concerts and dancing with him. It was a perfect moment.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: After two and half years together, I suggested a hiking trip. Even thought I brought up the idea, he was the one who planned where we would go. After a couple of hours in the car heading to Whiteside Mountain in North Carolina, we began the hike. Thankfully, Jason did not decide to postpone our proposal, despite my cranky morning attitude. When we reached the top, he asked a random man to take our picture. On the top of a (very high) rock, he got down on one knee. On the side of a beautiful mountain, I said yes to becoming his wife.
