Chelsey Corbett, Stephen Richardson marry

Chelsey J. Corbett of Greenville and Michael Stephen Richardson of Irmo were united in marriage Feb. 3 at Wintergreen Woods in Lexington. The Rev. Scott Smoak officiated the 6 o'clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Robert E. Corbett III of Cayce. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Robert E. and Mrs. Jackie T. Corbett of Cayce and Mr. William Creech of Harleyville. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she is employed with Vulcan Materials Company, Inc., as human resources director.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Alan Richardson. He is the grandson of Mrs. Frances Richardson of Irmo and the late Mr. Buddy Richardson and Mr. and Mrs. Robert "Bob" Johnson of Charleston. He is employed with AFS Logistics, LLC, as audit manager.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by Mr. Bruce E. Corbett with the late Jacqueline T. Corbett.
Never miss a local story.
Maid of honor was Ms. Leslie Spencer of Charlotte, North Carolina. Matron of honor was Mrs. Danielle McCord of Lexington. Ms. Payton Richardson of Irmo was flower girl.
Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Mr. Bryan Richardson of Irmo and Mr. Trey Estes of Fort Mill. Mr. Ryan Estes and Mr. Will Estes, both of Fort Mill, were ring bearers.
Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Corbett, with Garrett Corbett, and Mr. and Mrs. Stan Crafton of Granby, Colorado, were honorary attendants.
After their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Greenville.
Comments