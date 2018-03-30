Bob and Emily Baldwin celebrate 70th anniversary

Robert Earl "Bob" and Emily Baldwin of West Columbia soon will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married April 3, 1948, at First Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia.
They have two daughters, Linda Lindsey and her husband, Bryant, of Morganton, North Carolina, and Lisa Craft, and her husband, Lawrence, of West Columbia.
They have one grandson, Willis Craft, and his wife, Amy, of Lexington. They have three great-grandchildren, Karlyn, Parker, and Stella Grace, all of Lexington, and are looking forward to the birth of their fourth great-grandchild this summer.
Bob, a World War ll veteran, was employed for 20 years with S.H. Kress & Co. and retired after 13 more years from Sperry & Hutchinson Co. During these years, Bob and Emily lived in nine cities in six states, making friends and giving back to their community in each location.
After retiring in West Columbia, Bob developed a new career in nutrition counseling, devoting a number of years to that work, well into his 80s.
Emily enjoyed her calling as a homemaker and, with Bob, established and maintained a family and home with love at the center.
The Baldwins celebrate this special anniversary with their family. They are "grateful to the Lord for his steadfast love," daughter Lisa writes.
