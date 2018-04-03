Taylor Harrison, Evan Harper to wed

Durham Harrison III and Sherry Harrison of Chapin are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Marie Harrison, to Evan James Harper, son of Ken Harper and Jama Harper.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Durham Harrison Jr. and Beverly Harrison of Irmo and Rachel Breland of Butler, Alabama.
The bridegroom-elect, also a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Jimmy and Lunette McLamb of Benson, North Carolina, and Joseph and Jeanette Harper of Wilson, North Carolina.
The couple plan a February wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At the University of South Carolina.
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: July 4, 2016, at a Fourth of July get together with coworkers.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Evan proposed with downtown Columbia's the Nickelodeon's marquee..
