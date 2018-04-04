Erin Thomas, Payton Brady to wed

David and Beth Thomas of Gilbert are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Elizabeth Thomas, to Payton Alexander Brady, son of Christopher A. and CyndiJo Brady.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, is the granddaughter of the late Laurie T. "Cotton" and Betty R. Davis of Orangeburg and the late Arnold R. and Mary C. Thomas of Columbia. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of South Carolina.
The bridegroom-elect, also a resident of Charlotte, is the grandson of Kenneth and Susan Schnell of Lincolnton, North Carolina, and Mrs. Barbara Brady and the late Edward "Pete" Brady of Fort Myers, Florida. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of South Carolina.
The couple plan a May wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In Charlotte — we were both were out with friends.
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
Erin: I knew he was the one after one weekend of hanging out with him.
Payton: I knew she was the one the first day I met her, as cliche as it sounds.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Payton asked me to accompany him on a last-minute business trip to Charleston as his company had chartered a boat for a ride around the Charleston Harbor that we could use. He later said that two of our friends were also going to be in Charleston for the weekend, and he had asked them to join us on the boat. It was Nov. 11 (we have always made wishes at 11:11 a.m. and p.m.), it was "Sunny and 75" (one of our favorite songs) on a boat named "Fate" (how appropriate), and I still didn't have a clue!
The champagne was flowing, and the captain and first mate were snapping pictures of us on the front of the boat when Payton dropped to one knee. With the sun setting behind us in the harbor, he asked me to be his forever. Of course, my answer was yes.
The boat dropped us off in Shem Creek, where both of our families and close friends were waiting on the dock (another surprise).
After drinks and a celebratory dinner, Payton told me he had one last surprise — he had rented an 1834 plantation home on the marsh for everyone for the weekend, and when we arrived, our dog, Spur, was there, too! It was a very romantic proposal, followed by a magical weekend shared with our families and close friends that we will remember forever.
