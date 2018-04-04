Laine Huggins, Nathan Jones marry

Laine Trotter Huggins and Nathan Boyce Jones, both of Columbia, were united in marriage March 3 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. James Adam Williams officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony. A reception at 1208 Washington Place followed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Rep. and Mrs. Colonel Cecil "Chip" Huggins Jr. of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William David Gilstrap of Travelers Rest and the late Mr. and Mrs. Colonel Cecil Huggins. She is a 2017 cum laude graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Columbia International University.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Miller "Larry" Jones of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mrs. Oliver Boyce Jones and the late Mr. Jones and the late Mr. and Mrs. Billy Keith Fallaw. He is a 2017 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and finance. He is employed with Palmetto GBA.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloist Beth Fallaw Greer, organist Sharon Hudson Rattray and pianist Allison Hudson Hilbish provided music.
The matron of honor was Melissa Jones Shaw of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Laura Ann Dixon of Johns Island; Brooke Anderson Elias of Charleston; Monica Christine Garvin of Lexington; Ashley Nicole Hawkins of Malibu, California; Ally Gause Lester, Claire Lindsay, and Haley Michelle Saxby, all of Columbia; Hannah Jean Raymond of Memphis, Tennessee; Lauryl Williams Redfern of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Sarah Elizabeth Scully of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The flower girl was Sarah Mackenzie Simensen of Irmo.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Brett Alan Bailey of Charlotte; Timothy Michael Bradley of Fort Worth, Texas; Hiller Wright Huggins of Greenville; Joseph Robert Klasnic, Samuel Bryce Noblet, Alexander Patterson Rutkowski and William Alfred Shaw, all of Columbia; Gabriel Andre LeBlanc of Apex, North Carolina; Benjamin Gerald Robertson of Irmo; and Charles William Solomon of Charleston. The ring bearer was Matthew Parker Simensen of Irmo.
Greeters for the families were Dr. and Mrs. Gregory James Konduros and Dr. and Mrs. William Jack Jones.
After a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple reside in Columbia.
Comments