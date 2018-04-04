Brantley Heron, Alexander Alvanos marry

Brantley Rae Heron and Alexander Nicholas Alvanos, both of Columbia, were united in marriage March 3 at Riverbanks Botanical Garden in West Columbia. Stephen Acree officiated the 6 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed in the Magnolia Room at the garden.
The bride is the daughter of Brock and Cindy Heron of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of Martha and the late John Kendall of Belvedere and the late Robert and Julia Heron of Walterboro. She earned a bachelor's degree in supply chain and operations management from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with AgFirst Farm Credit Bank in IT asset management.
The groom is the son of Sharon Alvanos-Garner of North Augusta. He is the grandson of Margaret Palmer-Lombardi and the late John Palmer of Clearwater and the late Louis and Lila Alvanos of Aiken. He earned a bachelor's degree in integrated information technology from USC, and he is employed with AgFirst in IT security.
The bride was escorted by her father. Sister Strings provided piano and cello music.
Matron of honor was Ginny Oliver Heron of North Augusta. Bridesmaids were Katie Granger Weiser of Columbia; Julia Hale of Fairfax, Virginia; and Hope Mottel Jordan of Lexington.
Best man was Joseph Jordan of Lexington. Groomsmen were Brandon Atkins and Brock Heron Jr., both of North Augusta, and Brad Fulmer of West Columbia.
The couple will honeymoon in the Pacific Northwest over the summer. They reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We both went to North Augusta High School. We actually "met" over AOL Instant Messenger through a friend just before Christmas break. After spending the whole break chatting and talking on the phone, we met up at the movie theater to see "Return of the King." A week later, Alex asked me to "be his girlfriend," and the rest is history!
Q: When did you know your spouse was "the one"?
A: We've been together almost half our lives, so it's hard to really pin down a "moment". We've grown so much together through both good times and hard times that we can't imagine what life would be like without each other.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were meeting both sets of parents at Blue Marlin for lunch to celebrate Alex's birthday. I knew he had ordered the ring, but I didn't think he had it yet. He kept trying to tell me he wanted to get there early, but I took my time getting ready. It turns out he had this grand plan to go by the Horseshoe at USC first, but I ruined it by making us late.
I was walking ahead of him toward the restaurant, and he finally grabbed my hand and stopped me. He said, "I have to tell you something — this lunch isn't just for my birthday," and pulled out the ring.
Cue the tears — I didn't really hear anything he said after that, except I think the word "marry" was in there somewhere!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: We wanted to make it a celebration of the past 14 years as much as it was a celebration of our future. We placed pictures from each year along our dessert table, and DJ Hal from Soundquest DJs played a lot of music from our "early years" to keep the party going. Most importantly, it was wonderful to spend time with friends and family who have loved and supported us for all of those years.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: I had always loved the idea of getting married at Riverbanks, so it was the first place we looked at. We fell in love with the beautiful space immediately, and the fact that they were so easy to work with and handled practically everything really sealed the deal.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The parents walked in to "Arioso" by Bach, which my mom and I played a duet of for my senior piano recital. The wedding party walked in to "Nocturne" by Chopin, which I grew up hearing almost weekly during ballet class. I came in to "Clair de Lune" by DeBussy, which has always been one of our favorites. Our cat's name is Luna, so it was a bit of a nod to her as well! Our processional was "More Today Than Yesterday" by Spiral Staircase because it felt like an appropriate song for how long we have been together.
Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: My wedding band is my grandmother's band that she had been wearing since she and my grandfather married in 1945. Also, my bouquet was wrapped in lace from my mother's veil. My earrings, bracelet, and hair comb were all new. I didn't carry anything borrowed, but I did borrow my grandmother's silver for our dessert table. My engagement ring is a blue sapphire, and I wore blue shoes.
