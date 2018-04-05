Bradley Poole, Benjamin Mote II marry

Bradley Lyn Poole and Benjamin Gordon Mote II, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia. The Rev. Matthew Gray officiated the noon ceremony. A reception followed at Barringer House Gardens.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Poole II of Columbia. She earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Clemson University and is employed with KeenanSuggs | Hub International as strategic resource manager.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Gordon Mote of Columbia. After attending the University of South Carolina, he is employed with Long Branch Farm as assistant manager.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Evans Daou Poole of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Haley Mote Bell, Samantha Kline Johnston, Anna Cline Snyder and Charlotte McElveen Willard, all of Columbia; Laura Barry Gill of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Amanda Lynn Mitchell and Brittany DeLoache Westbrook, both of Charleston. Junior bridesmaid was Emory Anne Bell of Columbia. Dolly Elizabeth Mote of Charleston was flower girl.
The groom's father served as best man. Groomsmen were John Eugene Bell, Matthew Chase Campolong, Andrew Gray Howard, and Victor Breeden John IV, all of Columbia; Graham Thomas Ladd of Georgetown; and William David Emory Mote and Paul Baxter Rodgers III, both of Charleston. Junior groomsman was Grady Dowling Bell of Columbia. Hampton Mote Bell of Columbia was ring bearer.
The couple will reside in Columbia.
