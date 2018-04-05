Victoria Ross, Seth Stevens marry

Victoria Morgan Ross and Seth Daniel Stevens, both of Fort Worth, Texas, were united in marriage March 24 at Wintergreen Woods in Lexington. Daniel Covell officiated the 5 o'clock ceremony. A reception, also at Wintergreen Woods, followed.
The bride is the daughter of Laura Wainscott of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of John and Emma Davis of Irmo. After earning a bachelor's degree in nursing from Clemson University, she is employed with Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.
The groom is the son of Randy and Tina Stevens of Chapin. He is the grandson of Margaret Stevens of Circleville, Ohio, and Russell and Cheryl Bond of Leakey, Texas. After earning a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Clemson, he is employed with Murr Elektronik in Fort Worth.
The bride was escorted by her grandfather, John Davis.
Matron of honor was Melissa Dawson of Chapin. Bridesmaids were Kathy Karel, Sara Stevens, Ashleigh Eubanks, Hayley McCoy, Katie Hynes, and Abigail Davis. Lily Dawson was flower girl.
Best men were Pete Van Vollenhoven and Hunter Flannigan. Groomsmen were Michael Harrison, Heath Lorick, Zach Wing, John Major, and Jackson Goble.
After their honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple will reside in Fort Worth.
