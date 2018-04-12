Leanne Brittingham and Matthew Billesbach marry

Leanne Tamela Brittingham and Matthew Seward Billesbach, both of Lexington, were united in marriage March 9 at Wintergreen Woods in Lexington. Pastor Allen Close officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of William and Tamela Brittingham. She is the granddaughter of Marjorie Brittingham and the late Hugh Brittingham of Pennsylvania and Mr. and Mrs Talmadge Penland of North Carolina. After earning a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina, she is employed with Lexington Medical Center.
The groom is the son of Richard and Karen Billesbach. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lindsley of Venice, Florida; Mrs. Joann Billesbach of Norfolk, Nebraska; and the late Mr.and Mrs. Bill Billesbach. After serving for five years in the United States Marine Corps, he is pursuing a degree at Midlands Technical College.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Matron of honor was Katrina Harrison of Taylors. Bridesmaids were Tabitha Billesbach and Amy Rucker, both of Lexington.
Best man was Cameron Stratton of Mooresville, North Carolina. Groomsmen were Richard McLaughlin of Washington, D.C., and Michael Albrecht of Oceanside, California.
After their honeymoon in Aspen, Colorado, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Same class in eighth grade.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Proposed in Charleston.
Comments