Crystal Graves, Benjamin Nelson marry

Crystal Lynn Graves and Benjamin Allen Nelson, both of Charlotte, North Carolina were united in marriage April 14 at 1812 Hitching Post in Harmony, North Carolina. The Rev. Dr. Richard F. Dozier Sr. officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Wally and Delores Graves of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Dorothy Earle and the late David Earle of West Columbia and the late Charles and Daisy Stevenson of Columbia. A graduate of Clemson University, she is employed with Tire Pros (ATD) in Huntersville, North Carolina, as digital marketing manager.
The groom is the son of Allan and Sherri Nelson of Little Rock, Arkansas. He is the grandson of Carolyn Wilkins and the late Gene Wilkins and the late Ben and Gussie Nelson, all of Little Rock. A graduate of Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, he is the owner of Rock Bottom Lawn Care.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloist Kendrick Chiles provided music.
Maid of honor was Ashlie Nicole Graves of Columbia. Best man was Heath Jared Nelson of Mabelvale, Arkansas. Escort was Terrence Graves of Columbia.
After their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Charlotte.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Ben and I went on our first date at a Mexican restaurant in Charlotte. That night also happened to be the night of the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and as a diehard Clemson Tiger, I was cheering all night for Deshaun Watson to win. I know Ben was secretly wondering what he had gotten himself into, but we eventually bonded over our love of spicy food and chips and salsa. We've been together ever since!
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: Ben and I had gone on our third or fourth date, and I was telling him how I did not like "loose kernel corn," I would only eat corn on the cob, and he said, "me too!" It sounds so cheesy, but we both tell each other that's how we knew it was meant to be!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Ben proposed to me at the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, when I had flown in to visit him for the weekend. He had previously spoken to my parents and received their blessing, all without me knowing. When we got into the car, he had made a playlist of marriage songs. One of those songs was "Marry Me" by Train, which was so special that we decided to use it for our first dance at the wedding.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I am most looking forward to being in the moment and seeing everything we've planned for so long come to fruition. I think the most surreal moment will be when I am actually walking down the aisle.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We were originally scheduled to get married in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, but after Hurricanes Maria and Irma destroyed the wedding venue, we moved it back to the States. 1812 Hitching Post is a tucked-away venue on 22 acres that gave us the intimate, stylish, and romantic feeling that we wanted for our wedding.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We wanted the music to be traditional as well as reflect out personalities, and our relationship.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: My something old is a piece of my mother's wedding dress from 43 years ago, sewn into my dress. My something new is my wedding dress. I am borrowing my dad's Purple Heart awarded to him during Vietnam, which will be placed in my wedding bouquet, and I will also being wearing my grandmother's ring on my right hand.
