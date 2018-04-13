Bob and Ila Woodwyk celebrate 50th anniversary

Robert J. and Ila M. Woodwyk of Columbia soon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married April 19, 1968, at Pine Rest Chapel in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
They have a son, James Robert Woodwyk of Lexington, and two grandchildren, Robert John Woodwyk II and Morgan E. Woodwyk.
Bob and Ila have always been adventure hounds and say they will never grow up. They enjoy wild roller coasters, zip lining, visiting National Parks, whitewater rafting and numerous other activities.
Bob is known for his philanthropic work as treasurer of several charities. Ila spent most of her career as a registered nurse and particularly enjoyed her work with hospice. She is also the fisherman of the family who enjoys catfishing. Their motto is, "We may grow old but will never grow elderly!"
The Woodwyks will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of their business with an open house, followed by a vow renewal.
The open house will be 1-6 p.m. May 4 at Robert J. Woodwyk, CPA, LLC, 7425 College St., Suite 101, Irmo. Then, the celebration will move to the Woodwyks' church, Victory Bible Baptist Church, 10245 Broad River Road, for a 6:30 p.m. renewal of their vows. The couple credit their faith with grounding them through 50 years of marriage.
Ila will wear an antique gold sparkling lace dress.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Bob was the boy next door. The summer we turned 16, I chased him until he caught me and have been together since — 54 years total!
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Having my daddy walk me down the aisle and later that night having three of Bob's friends "visit" us at the hotel in the middle of the night. That was unique!
Q: What do you wish you'd known your first year of marriage?
A: How to do the laundry.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: On our 20th anniversary, Bob made me a photo album with pictures and comments from each year. Also, whitewater rafting the entire Grand Canyon was an amazing time in our lives.
Comments