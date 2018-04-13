Mary Amanda Campbell, Charles Shumpert marry

Mary Amanda Eloise Campbell and Charles Stokes Shumpert, both of Florence, were married at 6 o’clock in the evening April 14 at Central United Methodist Church in Florence. The Rev. William Malambri officiated at the ceremony. A reception hosted by the bride’s parents followed the ceremony at the Florence Country Club.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Gerald Campbell Jr. of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Carl Gerald Campbell Sr. and the late Mr. Campbell and the late Dr. and Mrs. Eugene Daniel Guyton Sr. The bride is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She is employed with McLeod Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Austin Shumpert Jr. of Florence. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Luke Hutchinson Stokes Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Austin Shumpert Sr. He is a graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College with an associate degree in welding. He is employed with L. H. Stokes and Son in Florence.
Mary Rachel Connelly served as matron of honor, and the bride’s niece, Susan Hope Campbell, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Helen Jordan Campbell, Carnes Eiserhardt Campbell, and Elizabeth Brigham Campbell, all sisters-in-law of the bride; Martha Ellen Bruce; Jacqueline Eden Ellis; Brittany Way Mimms; Julia Elizabeth Shealor; Mary Margaret Skarupa; and Elise Hope Williamson. Flower girls were Josephine Grace Campbell and Elizabeth Grace Campbell, both nieces of the bride.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Austin O’Neal Shumpert, brother of the groom; Carl Pierce Campbell, Wesley Benton Campbell and Eugene Guyton Campbell, brothers of the bride; James Samuel Benton Jr.; Nicholas Quaid Chapman; Alan Michael Coats; Charles Brooks DuBose III; John Weber Mimms; and Hunter Drew Weaver.
Greeters were Alexandra Adele Lee; Emily Ann Twyman; and McCall Guyton Campbell, nephew of the bride. Scripture was read by Frances Mills Brown and Anna Lynn Seaborn. A memory candle was lit by Ellis Guyton Isaacs, cousin of the bride. Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Beverly Hazelwood and trumpeter Kelly Jokish.
After a wedding trip to Antigua, the couple will reside in Florence.
Comments