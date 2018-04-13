Yanicka Shepherd and Ronald Jordan Jr.
Yanicka Shepherd and Ronald Jordan Jr. Cengiz Ozelsel Kiss Me in Paris
Yanicka Shepherd and Ronald Jordan Jr. Cengiz Ozelsel Kiss Me in Paris

Social

Yanicka Shepherd, Ronald Jordan Jr. to wed

The State staff

April 13, 2018 11:36 AM

Sylvia and Learie Shepherd of Columbia; Cynthia Williams of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Ronald L. Jordan Sr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announce the engagement of Yanicka Shepherd and Ronald L. Jordan Jr.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Florida A&M University and Georgia State University. A senior instructional designer, she is pursuing a medical degree at American University of Medicine in Antigua.

The bridegroom-elect is a graduate of Florida A&M University. He is employed with CPS in Atlanta as vice president of infrastructure.

The couple plan an August wedding.

  Comments  