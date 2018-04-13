Yanicka Shepherd, Ronald Jordan Jr. to wed

Sylvia and Learie Shepherd of Columbia; Cynthia Williams of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Ronald L. Jordan Sr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announce the engagement of Yanicka Shepherd and Ronald L. Jordan Jr.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Florida A&M University and Georgia State University. A senior instructional designer, she is pursuing a medical degree at American University of Medicine in Antigua.
The bridegroom-elect is a graduate of Florida A&M University. He is employed with CPS in Atlanta as vice president of infrastructure.
The couple plan an August wedding.
Comments