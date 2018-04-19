Morgan Bolchoz, Christopher Rubens marry

Morgan Martine Bolchoz of Mount Pleasant and Christopher Paul Rubens of Charleston were united in marriage April 21 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia. Monsignor Richard D. Harris, vicar-general, officiated the noon ceremony. A reception followed at M Space on Lady Street.
The bride is the daughter of Robert and Cheryl Bolchoz of Cayce. She is the granddaughter of Angela Rowland Basha and John Robert Bolchoz Sr. of Mount Pleasant. She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and management from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with National Conference Services, Inc., as senior account executive.
The groom is the son of Daniel Rubens of Boston and Kathleen Rubens of Freeport, Maine. He attended Clemson University, and he is employed with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., as transportation engineer.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Janet Marks provided music.
Maid of honor was Angela Marie Bolchoz of Milwaukee. Best man was Nicholas Monaco of Baltimore.
Ushers were John Bolchoz of Groton, Connecticut, and William Bolchoz of Columbia. Readers were Mecca Preston of Richmond, Virginia, and Daniel Kinn of New York.
After their honeymoon on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the couple will reside in Mount Pleasant.
