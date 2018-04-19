Emily Gifford, Justin Lucey marry

Emily Ruth Gifford of Columbia and Justin O’Toole Lucey of Mount Pleasant were married Feb. 11 at 701 Whaley in Columbia. Mr. Dawes Cooke officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed the ceremony.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Music was provided by The Columbia Strings.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert R.M. Gifford Sr. of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Dollyhigh of Mount Airy, North Carolina. Late grandparents include Mr. Roy Willard of Mount Airy and Mr. and Mrs. Harold E. Gifford of Stuart, Florida. A graduate of Spring Valley High School, she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in health administration from the University of South Carolina, as well as a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law. She is employed with Richardson, Plowden and Robinson, P.A., as an attorney.
The groom is the son of Ms. Mary Lou Bloise of Mount Pleasant. A graduate of the University of Delaware and Georgetown University Law Center, he is the founder and owner of Lucey Law Firm in Mount Pleasant.
Maid of honor was Mrs. Barbara Chesley of Columbia. Ms. Catherine Lucey of Austin, Texas, and Ms. Molly Lucey of Mount Pleasant, both daughters of the groom, were bridesmaids.
Lorcan Lucey, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Jim Egan of Cantonsville, Maryland; the bride's brother, Mr. Robert R.M. Gifford Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Mr. Mark Stitz of Centreville, Delaware.
Mr. Eagan read an Irish blessing as a nod to the groom’s heritage. Ms. Glenda Goings was the greeter. A Charleston photographic book served as a guest book.
After a honeymoon to Amelia Island, the couple will reside in Mount Pleasant.
