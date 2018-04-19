Katherine Casella, Michael Wyatt marry

Katherine Lynne Casella and Michael Douglas Wyatt were united in marriage March 24 at Foundation for the Carolinas in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The bride is the daughter of Patricia and Richard Casella of Miller Place, New York. A graduate of Appalachian State University, she is employed with BooneOakley Advertising Agency in Charlotte as an account executive.
The groom is the son of Deborah and Doug Wyatt of Irmo. He is the grandson of Joyce and Robert Bowers Sr. A graduate of Furman University, he is employed with Wyatt Seal Inc. in Charlotte as a sales and project manager.
Maid of honor was Cory Elizabeth Casella of Los Angeles. Bridesmaids were Margaret Phipps, Erica Watson, Andrea Bridgeman, MaryClaire Fey, Sara Jane Fogarty and Madelaine O’Connell.
Best man was Jay Bridgeman of Denver. Groomsmen were Nicholas Wyatt, Matthew Bostic, CJ Heinz, Phil Cook, Edward Wixler and Michael Crawford.
The couple — with their dog, Ruby — will reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.
