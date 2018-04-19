Edens Littlejohn, Charles Kerr marry

Katherine Harriett Edens Littlejohn and Charles Matthew Kerr, both of Charleston, were united in marriage April 14 at Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Tim Hoyt Duncan officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at Forest Lake Country Club.
The bride, who was escorted and given in marriage by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven L. Littlejohn of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry R. Easterling Sr., Mr. Raymond M. Littlejohn, and Mrs. Irvin S. Butler, all of Columbia. A 2014 graduate of Clemson University, she earned a Juris Doctor from Duquesne School of Law in 2017. She is employed with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mr. Thomas W. Kerr of Pittsburgh. After earning a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University, he is a Ph.D. candidate at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Organist Timothy J. Belk provided music.
Maid of honor was Amelia Napier Elizabeth Littlejohn of Clemson. Bridesmaid was Emily Padget Applegate of Germany. Tehya Hazel Hamilton was flower girl.
Best men were Joseph Thomas Kerr of Pittsburgh and Andrew Charles Kerr of Orlando, Florida. Groomsmen were Douglas Hamilton, Ryan Zeh and John Wyda.
After their honeymoon in Saint Lucia, the couple will reside in Charleston.
