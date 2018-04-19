Amanda Mitchell, Penn Ely marry

Amanda Lynn Mitchell and Penn Wickenberg Ely, both of Mount Pleasant, were united in marriage April 14 at the Grand Pavilion in Isle of Palms. The Rev. Adam Schumaker officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at Sweetgrass Pavilion at the Wild Dunes Resort.
The bride, who was escorted and given in marriage by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Clayton Mitchell II of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Margaret Kuehn Danielson, Mr. William J. Danielson, and Mr. and Mrs. William Morris Mitchell. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Advintage Distributing.
The groom is the son of the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Wickenberg Ely and Mr. Duncan Cairnes Ely. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Wickenberg Jr. and Dr. and Mrs. Donald Ely. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Charleston School of Law, he is employed with Clawson and Staubes LLC.
After their honeymoon on Kiawah Island, the couple will reside in Mount Pleasant.
Comments