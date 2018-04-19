Jennifer Tobias, David Sawyer to wed

Together with their families, Jennifer Ashley Tobias and David J.B. Sawyer, both of Lexington, are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of James F. Tobias Jr. of Manning and Jerry and Jeannie Doster of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James “Frank” Tobias Sr., the late Mrs. Dorothy McNally Anderson, and the late Mr. Richard J. McNally, all of Manning. A 2006 graduate of the College of Charleston, she is employed with Palmetto Health-University of South Carolina Pediatric Endocrinology.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. John G. Sawyer and Dr. Pamela Stanton of New Haven, Connecticut, and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. White III of Jefferson, Georgia. He is the grandson of Mrs. Marie Barstead O’Brien, the late Mr. James Joseph O’Brien and the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Gilman Sawyer. A 2001 graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is employed with Beverage South.
The couple plans a May wedding in West Columbia.
In their own words
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On the beach at Hilton Head Island in March 2017.
Comments