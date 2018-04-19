Claire Sample, Garrett Jones to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gardner Sample of Saluda are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Crafts Sample, to Garrett Jackson Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Jackson Jones.
The bride-elect, a resident of Saluda, is the granddaughter of Esther Sample of Saluda and Mr. and Mrs. George Everett Crafts of Prosperity. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Saluda County Schools as a teacher at Saluda Middle School.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Batesburg-Leesville, earned a bachelor's degree in middle-level education from USC Aiken. He is employed with Saluda County Schools as a teacher at Saluda Middle School.
The couple plan a June wedding in Saluda.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We were both teachers and coaches at Saluda Middle School. While attending a coaches clinic, we were the only two single coaches from our district and ended up spending a lot of time together.
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: I was pretty much convinced after our first date!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: While at the beach on a family vacation, we were having our traditional beach photos taken. Garrett slipped out of the last picture, went behind us and held up a sign that said, "Will you marry me, Claire." When the photographer asked me to take a look at the picture, he zoomed in on the sign, and I turned around to find Garrett on one knee. It was so special to be surrounded by family and even his family came to surprise us.
