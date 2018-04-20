Sarah Riley, Dustin Scott marry

Sarah Morgan Riley and Dustin Charles Scott, both of Columbia, were united in marriage April 21 at Cypress Trees Plantation in Edisto Island. The Rev. Holly Shoaf-O'Kula officiated the 5 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at Cypress Trees Plantation.
The bride, who was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Dr. John Wade Riley and Dr. Melissa Morgan Riley of Aiken. She is the granddaughter of the late Melissa Morgan Chestnut of Charleston and the late R.L. Riley and Sandra Seaman Riley. She earned a bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College and a master's degree in education from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Lexington-Richland School District Five.
The groom is the son of Robert Bradford Scott Sr. of Sumter and Deidre Martino Anderson of Lampasas, Texas. He is the grandson of the late Col. Charles William Martino of Clayton, Georgia; Sara Thomas Martino of Lampasas, Texas; the late O.C. Scott Jr. of Sumter; and Mary Faith Scott of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He earned a bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College and a master's degree in business administration from Winthrop University. He is employed with McNair Law Firm.
Harpist Kipper Ackerman and bagpiper George Grinton provided music.
Maid of honor was Susan Katherine Wade of Aiken. Bridesmaids were Ashley Elizabeth Stokes of Spartanburg; Ashley Atkins Scott of Sumter; Cullie Rebecca Reynolds and Blythe Elizabeth Reynolds, both of Columbia; and Dr. Allison Lee Hajec and Laura Ann Lane, both of Charleston. Addison Dupree Hudson of Lexington was flower girl.
Best man was Robert Bradford Scott Jr. of Sumter. Groomsmen were Michael Ferrell Carli of Aiken, Benjamin Wade Riley of Charleston, Christopher Michael Stokes of Spartanburg, Horace Lee Scott Jr. of Sumter, Dylan Nathaniel Brandon of Greenville, and Kevin James Flanagan of Davis, West Virginia. Bryson Thomas Scott and Parker Bradford Scott, both of Sumter, and Thomas William Stokes of Spartanburg were ring bearers.
Holly Kathryn Scott of Sumter was program attendant.
After their honeymoon in Antigua, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met as freshmen at Presbyterian College.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Dustin proposed at Edisto Beach on the beach with my parents and brother hiding to see the whole thing.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: The venue and celebrating with family and friends.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: It's at Edisto, which is our favorite place.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Mostly beach music, which we love.
