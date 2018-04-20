Braiden Furtick, Hunter Watkins marry

Braiden Connor Furtick and Hunter Robert Watkins, both of Lexington, were united in marriage April 21 at Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington. John Reeves officiated the 5 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at The Country Club of Lexington.
The bride, who was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Mark and Susan Furtick of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Jacob Charles and Betty Furtick of Lexington and the late Willam H. Riddle Jr. and Hazel Riddle, formerly of Cayce. After earning a bachelor's degree in nursing from Anderson University, she is employed with Palmetto Infusion Services.
The groom is the son of William G. and Joy Watkins of Blythewood. He is the grandson of C. Robert and Barbra Jones and the late Malcolm and Sarah Watkins. After earning a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Clemson University, he is employed with Michelin North America Inc.
Organist Bill Johns, pianist Cindy Burn and vocalists Brittany Chapman and Travis Boland provided music.
Maid of honor was Jennifer Beecroft of Nashville, Tennessee. Bridesmaids were Rachel Furtick of North Augusta; Camille Hamrick of Anderson; Audrey Jordan of Simpsonville; Courtney Short of Greenville; Erin Watkins of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Sarah Wozniak of Rock Hill. Ali Rickenbaker and Savanna Wren Martin, both of St. Matthews, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Blake Furtick of North Augusta; Nicholas King of Cincinnati; Wesley King of Suffolk, Virginia; Izell Miles of Blythewood; Justin Stocks-Smith of San Francisco; and Aaron Wilson of Greenville.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Lexington.
