Nina Wessinger, Christopher Tansey marry

Nina Elizabeth Wessinger and Christopher Allen Tansey were united in marriage April 28 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Lexington. The Rev. Jason T. Antley officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed.
The bride is the daughter of Shirley S. and J. Henry Wessinger of Lexington. She is a granddaughter of Mildred B. Shull, Miriam H. Wessinger, the late Edward Quinton Shull and the late Ernest Ralph Wessinger Sr. She earned an associate degree in civil engineering technology, and she is employed with SCDOT-OMR.
The groom is the son of Julia A. and Arthur Tansey Jr. of Columbia, SC. He is a grandson of the late Priscilla J. Flynn, the late James T. Flynn, the late Jeannette Tansey, and the late Arthur Tansey Sr. He is employed with N. W. White.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Matron of honor was Sara Ellisor of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Katherine Tansey, sister of the groom, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Gina Wessinger, cousin of the bride, of Carrboro, North Carolina. Jaime Wessinger, niece of the bride, was the flower girl.
Best man was Dane Bonin of Attleboro. Groomsmen were Eric Wessinger, brother of the bride, of Lexington and Chad Bonin of Boston. Shaun Wessinger, nephew of the bride, was the ring bearer.
After their honeymoon cruise to the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Lexington.
