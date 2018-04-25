Victoria Dennis, Timothy Jackson marry

Victoria Anne Dennis and Timothy William Jackson, both of Lexington, were married April 14 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Ellenton. The Rev. Brian Gilmer of Lyman officiated. The wedding was followed by a reception at Houndslake Country Club in Aiken.
The bride wore an organza ballgown featuring a beaded, embroidered bodice and skirt and a semi-cathedral train. The coordinating cathedral veil was trimmed with embroidery, pearls, and sequins.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Bassford of Aiken. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Nelson Lewis of Hemingway and the late Mrs. Jimmie Rodgers Lewis. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thea Lewis and the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter Rogers, all of Hemingway. A graduate of Aiken High School, the bride earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina Aiken. She is employed with Lexington Medical Center.
The groom is the son of Ms. Barbara Shearouse Jackson of Aiken and Mr. and Mrs. Harold William Jackson of Chester. He is the grandson of Ms. Sue Shearouse and the late Mr. Julian Shearouse of Warner Robins, Georgia. A graduate of South Aiken High School, the groom earned a bachelor's degree from USC Aiken. He is employed with Southeastern Freight Lines.
Miss Tara Maria Dennis of North Augusta served as her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Courtney Berry of Newberry; Miss Kayle Klee of Aiken; and Miss Amber Goodwin of Columbia.
Mr. Nick Thompson of Graniteville served as the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Nick Quintero of Aiken; Mr. Joshua Sizemore and Mr. Auston Prather, both of Graniteville; and Mr. Jake Busbee of Ladson.
After a honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Lexington.
