Ferris Kennette, Christopher deTreville marry

Ferris Townes Kennette became the bride of Christopher Hughes deTreville on Feb. 17 at Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Hoyt Duncan officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at Forest Lake Club.
The bride, a resident of Columbia, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Heath Kennette Jr. of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Earl Douglas Holwadel of Columbia and the late Mr. Holwadel and Mrs. Richard Heath Kennette Sr. of Ware Shoals and the late Mr. Kennette. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with a minor in communication studies from the University of Alabama, and she is employed with Delta Dental of South Carolina.
The groom, a resident of Columbia, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cooper deTreville of Blythewood. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cooper deTreville and the late Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Everett Hendrix. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Southeastern Real Estate Group.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloist Steven Earl Hillard Jr. and organist Timothy James Belk, both of Columbia, and trumpeter Mark Bennett Ellis of Orlando, Florida, provided music.
Maid of honor was the bride's sister, Madison Hampton Kennette of Columbia. Matron of honor was her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wilson deTreville of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Meghan Bethany Ellis of Orlando; Margaret Deans Richardson Fawcett, Anna Elizabeth Lowrey, Elizabeth Simms Byrd Oliphant, and Charlotte Lillian Walker, all of Columbia; Kathryn Paige Groover, Emily Michelle Madore, and Taylor Edgar Williamson, all of Atlanta; Sarah Elizabeth Hatfield of Nashville, Tennessee; Elizabeth Claire Holwadel of New Orleans; and Olivia Maxwell McDonald of Washington, D.C. Caroline Hampton Lasater of Columbia was junior bridesmaid. Flower girls were Elizabeth Drew deTreville and Jane Phillip deTreville, both of Columbia, and Kennedy Stuart Holwadel of Beaufort.
Best man was the groom's father. Groomsmen were Jason Christopher Anderson of Greenville; John Corbett Boykin III of Camden; Daniel William Christenberry, Paul Blake deTreville, Jack Graybill Hodges, David Philip Mubarak, Roy Kellen Riley, Eric Robert Thompson, Neal Douglas Truslow, and Brooks David Whiteside, all of Columbia; Gerald Ray Comer of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Christopher James Williams of New Orleans. Hayes Johnson Lasater of Columbia was ring bearer.
Kelley Winston Jones of Columbia and Langley Gaillard Altman of Charleston served as greeters. Garrett Leighton Hoover of Columbia was usher.
After their honeymoon in Saint Lucia, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at Columbia Property Management; our desks literally faced each other!
Q: When did you know your spouse was "the one"?
A: When Chris brought me Groucho's for lunch at work.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: At Edisto, Chris and Zee, his lab, tried to surprise me and ask me on a boat ride, however; I was too busy complaining how cold it was! So, he improvised and asked me to marry him as we were walking on the beach. We then had to rush back to Columbia, where Chris took me to Terra, where our first date was, and surprised me with family and dear friends gathered to celebrate our engagement! Our first date was March 4, at Terra, and Chris asked me to marry him on March 4 — which happened to be my parent's 28th wedding anniversary!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Chris's favorite part was walking down the aisle as Mr. and Mrs. and seeing all of our family and friends. For me, it was beginning-to-end and becoming Mrs. deTreville!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Shandon has been my church home since before I was born. I was baptized, confirmed and now married at Shandon!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: It was the music played in my grandmother's, mother's and aunt's wedding, all selected by my great-grandmother and played at my grandmother's wedding in 1955!
Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old were my mother's earbobs (diamond studs in pearl jackets) which I have yet to return! Something new was my gown, handmade in New York. (London and Lace was fabulous!) Something borrowed was an Art Deco bracelet in platinum with sapphire rectangles and diamond ovals from our dear family friend, Bob Boone. It belonged to his great-aunt Emily Manigualt Free of Charleston. Something blue was my monogram and wedding date on the petticoat under my bridal gown, which was sewn in as a pocket!
