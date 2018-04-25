Lauren Brown, Benjamin Ikenegbu marry

Lauren M. Brown of West Columbia and Benjamin N. Ikenegbu of Anderson were united in marriage March 3 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Cayce. The Rev. Gregory R. Glenn officiated the 2 o'clock ceremony. A reception followed at Lexington Municipal Conference Center in Lexington.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Brown. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Brown of Orangeburg and Mr. James Caldwell and the late Mrs. Rebecca Caldwell of St. Matthews. A graduate of Airport High School, she earned a bachelor's degree from Winthrop University and a master's degree in public health with a concentration in health promotion from Liberty University. She is employed with the Department of Health and Environmental Control as a nutritionist.
The groom is the son of son of Mr. and Mrs. Chukwuemeka N. Ikenegbu of Anderson. A graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Winthrop University, he is employed with Heartland Dental as practice manager of operations.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Keyboardist Mrs. Richelle Sinkler and soloist Mrs. Jocqueleen Herod provided music.
Maid of honor was Brandi Hair of West Columbia. Matron of honor was Taniqua Canzater of West Columbia. Bridesmaids were Adrianna Bradley and Brittany Glover, both of Columbia; Audry Christine Counts Davis and Kendra Smith, both of West Columbia; Brittany Hill of Edgemoor; Gloria Ikenegbu of Anderson; Adrianna Lewis of Greenville; Brianna Parnell of Cheraw; and Talaya Richmond of Rock Hill. Junior bridesmaid was Grace Ikenegbu. Tristyn Caldwell and Caitlin Thomas were flower girls.
Best men were the groom's father and Wade Murray of Anderson. Groomsmen were Jared Brown, Steven Ross, and Austin Smith, all of West Columbia; Elliott Cohen and Ian Deas, both of Charleston; Julius Davis and Stephen Rembert, both of Columbia; Nicholas Dendy of Loris; and Donald Weston of Sumter. Junior groomsman was Armani Thomas of West Columbia. Kamron Johnson of St. Matthews was ring bearer.
Hostesses were Darielle High of Eutaville, Jasmyn Oliver of Greenville, and Justin Mood of Elloree.
After their honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In college.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Benjamin propose on my birthday in Orlando, Fla.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The reception.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: It was a beautiful facility.
Q: What was the significance of the music played?
A: We wanted our reception to be a celebration/ party. Both American and Nigerian music were played.
Q: What were your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: My something old and borrowed was my mother's garter. My something blue was my late grandmother's handkerchief, and my new was my dress.
