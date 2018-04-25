Amy Rucker, Eric Moss marry

Amy Christine Rucker of Lexington and Eric Thomas Moss of Clover were united in marriage April 28 at Earlewood Baptist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Luther Harmon officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Grady Rucker. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Linda Rucker of Lexington and the late Orion Grady Rucker Jr. and Mrs. Viola Peel of Swansea and the late Horace Peel. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from Western Carolina University. She is employed with Lexington-Richland School District 5 as a speech-language pathologist.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Allan Moss. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William L. Moss of Louisville, Kentucky, and Mr. and Mrs. John William King of Fort Mill. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public health as well as a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of South Carolina. He is employed with Palmetto Health as a finance analyst.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Matrons of honor were Katie Harmon and Leanne Billesbach of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Summer Huggins of Pelion; Caroline Smith of Florence; Kady Beth Watts of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Courtney Stoltz of Lexington. Honorary bridesmaids were Jessica Cauthen of Rock Hill; Lindsay Williamson of Augusta, Georgia; Emily Metze of Columbia; Mary-Allison Carpenter of Lexington; Krista Quick of Charlotte; and Lauren Barnett of Englewood, Tennessee. Caroline Coggins of Lexington was flower girl.
Best men were John Moss of Clover and Ryan Rucker of Lexington. Groomsmen were Rob Knudson of Atlanta; Nicholas Bastug of Whiteville, North Carolina; Jeff Homad of Hilton Head; and Clint Brown of Travelers Rest. Ushers were Jacob Huggins of Pelion; Chandler Roy of Murrells Inlet; and Ben Banasiewicz of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Cooper Coggins of Lexington was ring bearer.
After their honeymoon on the Disney Cruise and at Disney World, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Although we both graduated with the same degree from the University of South Carolina and even had classes together in college, it took us matching on an online dating site, Bumble, to bring the two of us together. Eric can remember sitting on the couch with his roommate after a long day of golf saying, "Dang, I just matched with a hot chick on Bumble!" After talking to each other for a few days, Eric finally took Amy out on their very first date on May 16, 2016, to Liberty on the Lake. At the time, Amy was attending graduate school in North Carolina and was unsure how things would work if all went well on their first date. Oddly enough, Eric had already interviewed for a job in Asheville near Amy's school. Funny how God works.
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: We both knew from early on that our relationship was truly special. Amy knew after their very first date! Eric remembers talking on the phone with his groomsman, Nick, about a week after we'd been dating. He told Nick that Amy is going to be "the one." We spent our time in North Carolina enjoying each other's company and building a solid foundation in our relationship. From exploring waterfalls, the mountains of Western North Carolina and date nights at our favorite spot, 131 Main, we've made special memories that will last a lifetime. However, the most special memory thus far is the day Eric proposed.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On a rainy Sunday morning, Amy thought she was heading to visit Pretty Place Chapel with her parents and brother for a late Mother's Day celebration. The chapel holds a special place in both Amy and her mom's heart. Little did she know, she had a surprise waiting for her on the other side of the altar. When she got close to the cross at the front of the chapel, Eric stood up, and at that moment, Amy knew what was about to happen.
A little back story: It was pouring down rain right before Amy arrived, and it was so foggy, you couldn't see the mountains in the distance. But, as soon as her car pulled up, Eric said the fog had cleared, giving them the perfect backdrop for a special proposal. It was as if God had planned for this perfect moment!
After Amy said yes, they went with their families to have lunch on the Sunset Terrace at Grove Park Inn in Asheville.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are most looking forward to seeing each other at the altar and making a lifetime commitment together in front of our family and friends.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We chose the song "Storyteller" by Jamie Harper Nichols to be played during the time capsule part of our ceremony. We feel that the song symbolizes how God is the great storyteller who has brought us together in marriage, and He is just getting started in writing our story together as husband and wife. To play off the storytelling theme, we asked our bridesmaids, groomsmen, honorary bridesmaids, and ushers to write a story or memory about us and put in the time capsule that we will open on our one-year wedding anniversary.
