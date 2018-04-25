Kelly Cattano, Thomas Sample III to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gardner Sample Jr. of Saluda are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Thomas Gardner Sample III, to Kelly Monica Cattano, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Cattano of Summit, New Jersey.
The bride-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the granddaughter of Joseph and Virginia Romanko and Emil and Leah Cattano, all of New Providence, New Jersey. She earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish and English with an emphasis in creative writing from Colgate University and a master's degree in teaching from Clemson University. She is employed with Hughes Academy of Science and Technology.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. George Everett Crafts of Prosperity. He earned a bachelor's degree from Lander University and a master's degree from Louisiana State University at Shreveport, both in business administration. He is employed with the Greenville Police Department.
The couple plan a July wedding in Chatham, Massachusetts.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Thom reported to Kelly's school for an incident. He got her digits, and it's history from there!
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: After the first date!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Kelly works at a camp in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and loves to run. Thom coordinated with Kelly's older brother and planned a surprise trip to Cape Cod. He convinced her brother to take her on her favorite "rave" run after work on July 28. Thom was waiting at her favorite part of the run on one knee as she passed by! Of course, she said yes!
