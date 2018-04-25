Lyndey Zwing, Peyton Bryant marry

Lyndey Ritz Zwing and Peyton Durham Bryant, both of Columbia, were united in marriage on April 28 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Bradley D. Smith officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed at 701 Whaley.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. Ronald Harry Zwingelberg and Ms. Sharlene Ann Zwing, both of Myrtle Beach. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Herman Zwingelberg of North Royalton, Ohio, and Mrs. John Michael Surowiec of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and the late Mr. Surowiec. She graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 2005, Furman University in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in political science, and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2012. She is employed with Adams and Reese LLP as a commercial litigation attorney.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Ralph Bryant of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Harold Bryant of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Durham Walters of Columbia. He graduated from Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in 2006 and Wake Forest University in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in economics. He is employed with NAI Avant as a commercial real estate broker.
The bride, who was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, carried heirloom jewelry belonging to her grandmother, including heart-shaped earrings and a necklace given to Mrs. Surowiec by her late husband on the day of their marriage, Feb. 16, 1957.
Maid of honor was Ms. Sara Meehee Suh of Raleigh, North Carolina. Bridesmaids were Ms. Paige Bishop Bryant, the groom’s sister, of Columbia; Ms. Brittany Nicole Clark of Washington, D.C.; Mrs. Heather Gault Quader of Myrtle Beach; Mrs. Emily Patrick Reavill of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Ms. Helen Elizabeth Siceloff of Lexington.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Dr. Samuel Evan Carstensen of Charlottesville, Virginia; Mr. Jason Alexander Kon and Mr. Spyros Solon Skouras III, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; Mr. Marion Sadler Walker of Washington, D.C.; and Mr. Andrew Maxwell Schiavone and Mr. Robert Stevens Walker, both of Columbia. Ushers were the bride’s brothers, Mr. Anson Mills Zwingelberg of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr. Hart Lawrence Zwingelberg of Atlanta, and Mr. Grayson Ronald Zwingelberg of New York; Mr. Jesse Franklin Bullard IV of Chapin; and Mr. Zachary Bryant Bynum of Raleigh.
Readers were the bride’s cousin, Ms. Sophia Antonia Surowiec of Clearwater, Florida, and Mr. Preston Champe Yates of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, both of whom read scripture chosen by the couple from the bride’s great-grandfather’s Bible.
Organist Joshua Evanovich and bagpiper Jody McArthur provided music.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Columbia.
Comments