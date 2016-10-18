Travel

October 18, 2016 10:11 AM

SC city tops Condé Nast list, two SC islands named some of best in country

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

After Hurricane Matthew battered South Carolina earlier this month, there’s some good news for some coastal areas.

An SC city and two islands made the this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards lists.

Charleston topped the “Best Small Cities in the U.S.” list, hailing the historic city’s “beautiful gardens, vibrantly painted Georgian houses along Rainbow Row and carriages clacking across cobblestone streets.”

This is the sixth consecutive year that Charleston was named the No. 1 city on the list, according to CharlestonCVB.com.

Conde Nast Traveler called Charleston one of the country’s most picturesque cities, and also touted its food and theater scenes.

Hilton Head Island made the “Best Islands in the U.S.” list at No. 3 for its “pristine beaches,” shopping and restaurants.

Kiawah Island was also named the No. 7 best island in America.

“Though it’s only a short trip from downtown Charleston, this small barrier island on the Atlantic coast can feel like it’s a world away,” the review said.

