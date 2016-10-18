SC city tops Condé Nast list, two SC islands named some of best in country

After Hurricane Matthew battered South Carolina earlier this month, there’s some good news for some coastal areas.
An SC city and two islands made the this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards lists.
Charleston topped the “Best Small Cities in the U.S.” list, hailing the historic city’s “beautiful gardens, vibrantly painted Georgian houses along Rainbow Row and carriages clacking across cobblestone streets.”
This is the sixth consecutive year that Charleston was named the No. 1 city on the list, according to CharlestonCVB.com.
Conde Nast Traveler called Charleston one of the country’s most picturesque cities, and also touted its food and theater scenes.
This just in! #Charleston has been named #1 Small City in the USA in the 2016 @CNTraveler Readers' Choice Awards! https://t.co/Cb4YQodkkz pic.twitter.com/3RX3nVaVDB— Charleston Area CVB (@ExploreCHS) October 18, 2016
Hilton Head Island made the “Best Islands in the U.S.” list at No. 3 for its “pristine beaches,” shopping and restaurants.
We're honored to have been named the #3 island in the U.S. in @CNTraveler Reader's Choice Awards! #TravelerRCA pic.twitter.com/Mbnpm1w69W— Hilton Head Island (@hiltonheadsc) October 18, 2016
Kiawah Island was also named the No. 7 best island in America.
“Though it’s only a short trip from downtown Charleston, this small barrier island on the Atlantic coast can feel like it’s a world away,” the review said.
