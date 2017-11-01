This ‘romantic, luxury’ treehouse is South Carolina’s most popular Airbnb

A treehouse retreat in Walhalla has been featured as the most popular Airbnb destination in South Carolina.
The Bolt Farm Treehouse is on 40 acres of farmland and forest in Walhalla in Oconee County, which is about 15 minutes northwest of Clemson University. Both Mic and Buzzfeed featured it as on their recent lists of the most popular Airbnb’s in each state.
It’s so popular, that its owners have had to implement, “Treehouse Release Day,” which is when they announce on the 15th of each month new availability dates for 2018.
The treehouse was built in 2015 as a “comfortable and inspiring place to relax and unwind,” according to the owner’s website. You can also go hiking on a trial that’s 2.5 miles on site. You may even be joined on your hike by the neighbor’s dog, Pippa.
The Bolt Farm Treehouse isn’t the only treehouse you can escape to in South Carolina.
Slightly south in Seneca, you spend the night at the Treetop Beach Dreams Airbnb, an open-air treehouse overseeing Lake Hartwell.
