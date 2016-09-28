SC leaders react to Townville school shooting

S.C. elected leaders were quick to respond Wednesday to the shootings at an Anderson County elementary school. As is customary, most said their prayers were with the community.
‘Praying for the entire Townville Elementary School family’
“As we work together with law enforcement to make sure they have the support they need to investigate what happened in Townville, Michael and I ask that everyone across South Carolina join us in praying for the entire Townville Elementary School family and those touched by today’s tragedy.”
— S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, R-Lexington
‘S.C. school family stands united’
“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Townville Elementary. Our S.C. school family stands united in support and prayers for the students, teachers, and entire Townville community. “
–– S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, R-Saluda
‘My heart is sick’
“My heart is sick for Anderson & South Carolina. Praying initial reports of no loss of life remain true & for those injured and their families”
— U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-Charleston
United in thought
“Prayers for Townville”
— U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens
“Praying for Townville”
— U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg
“Prayers for Townville!”
— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca
‘As the father of a precious little one’
“As the father of a precious little one... My thoughts go out to those innocent children and their parents .”
— Jaime Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party
