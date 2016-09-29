Donors pump nearly $390 million into California propositions

11:21 Richland 1 chief Craig Witherspoon grilled by parents, asked to resign Pause

2:44 Democrat Tyler Gregg accepts the endorsement of a women's rights group

2:02 Flood victim Shafeka Carter receives inspirational gift

0:59 Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy exercises with Fort Jackson soldiers

1:38 Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

1:00 Where are we now one year after the flood

1:27 Columbia police surprise Five Points Chick-fil-A customers

2:35 Family wants closure a year after 2015 flood death

0:33 The Kingsman Que and Brew in Lexington

3:08 How the flood of 2015 changed the lives of children in Columbia