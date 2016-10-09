Nikki Haley's Matthew update, Sun. Oct. 9

Garden city resident discusses Hurricane Matthew
Fire is consuming multiple houses in Cherry Grove.
Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby thinks the town may have been Hurricane Matthew's ground zero in South Carolina. Debris was strewn across Palmetto Boulevard from homes next to the Atlantic Ocean.
With a tree-clearing company leading the way to clear obstructions from Hurricane Matthew, we rode along with Hilton Head Island Fire
Tracey Owens, owner of Hilton Head Island restaurant Pure Natural Market next to Palmetto Bay Marina describes surviving Hurricane Matthew. Palmetto Bay Marina suffered severe damage.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County near Columbia.
Hurricane Matthew spared Charleston from a direct hit, but its rains left plenty of flooding behind. By Cynthia Roldán
Video shows Springmaid Pier being battered by waves and wind during Hurricane Matthew before being destroyed by storm surge.
The scene along Garner's Ferry Road after Hurricane Matthew passed through Oct. 7-8, 2016.
Storm surge from Hurricane Matthew demolished the majority of the Springmaid Pier on Saturday in Myrtle Beach.