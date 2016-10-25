How autism in girls may help reveal the disorder's secrets

1:36 Mentally ill man denied bond in church stabbing Pause

0:42 Walk Out of the Darkness raises awareness for suicide prevention

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

2:25 Benedict Tiger Band vs Morehouse Tiger Band

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

0:59 Walk for Life draws 7,000 runners and walkers for breast cancer awareness

1:32 Breast cancer survivor Beth Harris helps others fight the disease

0:52 Trump supporters hold 'flash mob' in Bluffton Friday

2:23 State deer records in South Carolina: everything you need to know

3:40 Chronic wasting disease and South Carolina's deer herd