Store owner: Suspect stole Relay for Life donation jars

Authorities are looking to identify a suspect accused of stealing two Relay for Life donation jars at a Henrico County business.
John Wells Jr., owner of Odd Balls Antiques & More, tells WRIC-TV (http://bit.ly/2e6d1nF) that surveillance video captured last week shows the suspect taking one of the jars from the store's front counter and fleeing the store.
Wells says the man then returned two hours later and stole the second jar. The suspect got away with close to $150 meant for the American Cancer Society.
The store's co-owner Lindsey Wells, whose mom is a cancer survivor, says she's been collecting Relay for Life Donations for 27 years.
The store's owners posted the video on Facebook with the hope that the man would be identified and arrested.
