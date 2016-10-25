Hand, foot and mouth disease spreads on Illinois campus

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot' Pause

1:34 Reggie Kennedy discusses picking roster for North-South game

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

0:48 Game Balls: Top USC performances against UMass

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

1:01 SC's first gay legislator focused on the issues, not sexuality

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

0:30 Rakym Felder