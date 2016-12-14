Separated conjoined twins meet for first time since surgery

The conjoined California twins that were separated last week following a 17-hour marathon surgery have been reunited for the first time since the operation.
Hospital officials said Wednesday that Eva and Erika Sandoval have been recovering in separate beds in the same room, but they could not see each other well. On Monday, their parents and intensive care team carefully carried Erika and placed her in Eva's bed to say hello.
Officials at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford say it's the closest they have been since they were separated on Dec. 6.
Before surgery, the girls shared a bladder, liver, parts of their digestive system and a third leg.
Both girls are awake and breathing without ventilators. They are expected to continue recovering from surgery in the hospital for another week before moving out of intensive care to an acute care unit.
Comments