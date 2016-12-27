Senate president gets kidney from longtime friend, judge

1:46 Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float Pause

0:38 Brutal beating at Saluda River in Columbia caught on camera

4:47 Remotely piloted attack aircraft

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

1:19 Birmingham Bowl report: USC offense will have to keep up with potent USF team

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

1:49 USC turns full focus to bowl, eyes bounce-back game

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016