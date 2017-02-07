USC trustee on owning Adolf Hitler painting and displaying it in SC museum

Eddie Floyd a Florence, S.C. heart surgeon and member of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees is an avid art collector whose collection includes works of art by historical figures such as Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower. He recently came under fire for owning a painting by Adolf Hitler. He has since gotten rid of the painting, saying it was a mistake to have owned a piece of art completed by the dictator.