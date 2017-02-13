News

February 13, 2017 7:08 AM

Research lab receives grant to study ovarian cancer

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia based nonprofit has received a huge grant to develop a screen for ovarian cancer.

KYW-AM reports (http://cbsloc.al/2kZkQQl ) that Monell Chemical Senses Center received a three-year $815,000 grant from the Kleberg Foundation on Feb. 9. The funds will go toward finding a test which can help with early detection for rooting out the cancer.

Dr. George Preti, an organic-analytical chemist at Monell, says most cases of ovarian cancer in women are diagnosed at a later stage. The grant will help researchers identify a specific odor that reflects a chemical change in the body which is representative of early ovarian cancer.

Preti and his team hope to eventually develop an electronic diagnostic tool that can routinely detect irregularities like a mammogram.

