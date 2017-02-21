Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road Pause

1:18 Aloft boutique hotel brings big-city style to Columbia's booming Vista

2:10 Camden’s Jack Brantley talks about his home, his business and a favorite food

1:41 Truck crashes into Irmo bedroom while children sleep

3:40 Donnie Myers' breathalyzer test after latest DUI charge

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston

1:43 Kids and Engineers

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics