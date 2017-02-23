Researchers: Allow places for Baltimore addicts to do drugs

Johns Hopkins researchers have recommended that the city of Baltimore open two facilities to provide people with a safe place to inject their drugs.
In a recent report, researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say that opening these safe drug consumption spaces has helped prevent overdose deaths in 66 cities across the world.
Legislation pending in the General Assembly would allow for the creation of such sites, but it's unclear if it will pass this legislative session.
The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2lNp3tg ) says an estimated 19,000 people inject drugs in the city. There were 481 fatal overdose deaths during the first nine months of 2016, a 65 percent increase over the same period the year before.
The report was published and commissioned by the nonprofit Abell Foundation.
