Anne Frank's stepsister speaks in Columbia

Eva Schloss, a childhood friend and stepsister of Anne Frank, shared her experiences at the University of South Carolina’s President’s Leadership Dialogue at the Koger Center Monday.
Schloss has written two books and spoken to more than 1,000 audiences about surviving the Holocaust, stories she kept to herself for 40 years after the end of World War II. Since 1985, she has devoted herself to Holocaust education and global peace.
Nearly 2,000 people attended the free lecture Monday, including hundreds of middle and high school students from across the state, according to the university.
Nearly 2,000 SC school children/residents are at @UofSC to hear Anne Frank's step sister & Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss share her story. pic.twitter.com/tq6oRRt65R— Peggy Binette (@PeggyBinette) February 27, 2017
Born in Vienna, Schloss and her family fled to Amsterdam when the Nazis invaded in 1938. It was there she met one of her neighbors, a German-Jewish girl named Anne Frank.
Frank was talkative and interested in boys whereas Schloss was shy and outdoorsy, but they became friends and playmates.
Both families were later forced into hiding and were ultimately caught and sent to concentration camps. Schloss spent 8 months at Auschwitz-Birkenau. She and her mother survived. Frank was sent to Auschwitz and then to Bergen-Belsen, where she died.
After the war, Schloss' mother married Anne Frank’s father, the only member of his family to survive the concentration camp. He kept her diary, which has been published in 60 languages.
At the Koger Center, Schloss said that people must speak up against injustices in order to create change, adding, “There is just one race, the human race.”
Related stories:
EXCLUSIVE: USC trustee ditches Hitler painting, apologizes
Saved from the Holocaust: ‘He loved me and he wanted to keep me’
Holocaust Remembered
Many South Carolinians not only had a role in the liberation of the camps, but also were Holocaust survivors. Stories of S.C. liberators and survivors are featured in the other exhibit, "Holocaust Remembered," which can also be seen at McKissick Museum. The exhibit is a collaboration between the museum and the Columbia Holocaust Education Commission.
Comments