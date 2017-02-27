Nursing rooms first among Nevada bills to enshrine Obamacare

0:57 Frank Martin previews USC's final week of regular season play in 2017 Pause

0:58 Gamecocks first open football practice of 2017 in 60 seconds

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

3:06 Chad Holbrook talks loss to Wright State, ejection

1:16 Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening

1:18 South Carolina celebrates SEC championship

1:08 Blythewood celebrates first lower state basketball title

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:43 USC soft last year? Muschamp challenges team to be tougher in 2017