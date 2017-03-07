Hawaii lawmakers pass aid in dying, Obamacare-type law

1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal Pause

0:39 COMET executive director discusses bus redesign

1:41 Sneak peek at Lexington High's renovated softball field

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

2:18 Mill village residents want best decisions made as development begins

1:03 SC National Guard unit deploys to Eastern Europe

0:41 Gamecocks Frank Martin on his teams "resume" heading into post season, NCAA tournament

1:24 Gamecocks DE D.J. Wonnum ready for No. 1 spot

1:38 VIDEO: Moped rules and safety tips