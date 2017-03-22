The Latest: 'Essential' benefits in play on health bill

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds Pause

3:13 St Patricks Day in Five Points- The Music

1:38 Gamecocks prepare for Quinnipiac, the tournament's Cinderella team

1:30 NCAA win over Duke adds to Gamecocks' credibility

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:35 Frank Martin on national title talk: 'I believe we can win it'

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown