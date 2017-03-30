The Latest: Lawmakers reach deal on 'campus carry'

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

5:54 Senator Manchin defends retired coal miners on Senate floor

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

1:01 Here's what South Carolina basketball looks like in a football stadium

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton