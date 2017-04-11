New center to treat opioid addiction opens in Syracuse

0:26 Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting Pause

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

3:51 State Judge Jean Toal's ruling in hearing citing vindictiveness

2:49 How justice was decided in hearing between attorneys

1:29 Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena

2:39 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 win over Vanderbilt